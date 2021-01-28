LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After snow fell in Louisville on Wednesday evening, families still found a way to enjoy the snow day even if it meant squeezing in a few runs on the sled in between homework assignments at Joe Creason Park.
Noah Chottiner, who goes to Meredith-Dunn School, said she did a few assignments and a virtual meeting with her class before she came out to sled.
"It feels great," Noah said. "I like snow days because we don't get a lot any more during NTI. I'm just glad that I can sled here today. It's really fun."
Joining her at the park was Ted Carter, who brought his young daughter out to enjoy the snow, even though she wasn't quite big enough to get on a sled.
"It's great to be able to experience this," Carter said. "We've been inside a lot these last few months, so it's great to have an excuse to get outside, enjoy the weather and do something different for her."
Another family of five came from Zoneton to take part in the action.
Michelle Walker and her daughter, Holly, live near the park and said they were planning to be out on the hills for as long as they could before the sun melted.
"We had a virtual meeting at 8:30 and then she said, 'Go play in the snow!'" Walker said. "That's a good teacher who says go play in the snow."
While many kids smiled, happy to just have some fun in the snow, other parents were enjoying the deep breaths of fresh air and a socially-distanced activity.
"It's just nice to get a break from everything going on in the world," Diane Curtis said. "All the politics, everything with COVID, be out in fresh air on a nice sunny day. It couldn't be better."
Curtis said her five children are homeschooled, but their family decided to make today a snow day and enjoy the rare snowfall.
"This is something they don't experience very often, and some of my kids are 9 years old, so they haven't seen this in a long time," Curtis said. "So it's pretty cool to be out here."