LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family put its business to good use to help those in need this holiday season.
A delivery truck pulled into Cannan Christian Church in Louisville on Saturday filled with food for hundreds of families.
Darien Styles and her husband own On Time Trucking and decided to fill one of the trucks with food for more than 200 families in need.
The couple, along with their grandkids and other families, handed out turkeys, hams and sides to those who showed up.
Though the distribution happened with short notice, the need was great.
"People signed up quickly, but then we knew that there were more people that had a need and it's just...it's just all of us trying to help each other because it is needed. We all need help," Darien Styles said.
The couple paid for the food themselves and said people showed up more than 30 minutes before the drive started in order to get the food.
