LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A wrong-way crash near Valley Station killed one person and put a family of three in the hospital. While the family was recovering, at least two people broke into their home and stole thousands of dollars worth of items.
Yanarys Prado, her husband and son were driving on Third Street Road near Olde English Court on April 20, when a driver was going the wrong way crashed into them head-on. Prado broke both of her legs and had numerous fractures. Her son was also hurt and needed surgery.
"It happened so quick," Prado said of the crash.
Four days after the crash, the family was still in the hospital. That's when their security cameras caught what appeared to be two men breaking into their home and stealing televisions, tablets, computers, a gun, jewelry, wallets and anything else of value.
"I didn't think someone would do this during the scariest time of my life," Prado said.
After looking at footage, she said the alleged robbers spent two to three hours there. She believes they were people who knew the family would not be home. She said footage shows them taking their time.
"There's a lot of things that have been taken," said Prado's attorney Fernando Valdizan. "She's afraid to go back because of that."
Valdizan was originally Prado's attorney for the crash, but said once he heard about the robbery, he knew he wanted to help the family get answers. He posted the security footage on Facebook. People shared it more than 200 times, and it resulted in several leads. He hopes it will help LMPD make an arrest.
"It's very hard for police officers to get to scenes right now and to run police reports and do them," Valdizan said of his efforts. "They're under-staffed and overwhelmed, so whenever we can try and help, we do. This is no different."
Valdizan asks anyone with information to call his office at 502-882-7552 or the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Prado and her family recover from the crash and robbery.
