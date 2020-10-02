LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family is searching for answers after a man's body was dumped in an alley near Taylor Boulevard.
Crime tape is still up in the alley in the Jacobs neighborhood, where officers who were on patrol discovered a man's body Wednesday night.
Jessica Wilkins said her three children lost their father, 35-year-old Jeremy Lind.
"My two youngest, they don't really understand," she said. "But my oldest does, she broke down."
Police found the body in an alley behind the 3600 block of Lentz Avenue. LMPD reported foul play and ruled it a homicide.
"We're really hurt. We just want to know what happened to him," Wilkins said. "He was funny, and he always made you laugh."
Wilkins said she was at work when got a call from the coroner, who was trying to notify Lind's family members. The couple had been separated for several months.
"He wouldn't really give me any information at first until I told him I was the mother of his three children, and they let me know that he was murdered," she said. "I didn't know what to do. All I could do was just cry."
Family friends started a GoFundMe page to help pay for Lind's funeral. They don't understand how he could've ended up murdered in an alleyway.
"We want to know what happened to him and why this happened to him," Wilkins said, adding that answers could mean justice for Lind's young children to find closure.
"So we don't have to go on when the kids get older saying, 'Oh this happened to your dad, but we couldn't find out who did it.' We just want to know who did it."
Police are still searching for a suspect. Anyone with information should call 502-574-LMPD.
