LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The warm afternoon in Ashley Young's Jeffersontown neighborhood gave her the perfect reason to do a little early spring cleaning Sunday.
"Me and my fiance were in the backyard putting truck parts away in the garage," she said.
When they got to work, she was quickly distracted by a bundle of balloons. After taking a closer look, she realized there was a note attached, but it wasn't just any old note.
"We opened it up, and it was a little damp," Young said. "Luckily, all the ink was still on there, and sure enough, it was a Santa letter."
Like any good boy or girl, Peyton knows you say thanks before making the ask for the current Christmas. He had quite the list, complete with Hot Wheels, a basketball, a helium tank, a giant pack of balloons and a giant candy cane balloon.
"We kind of want to know who Peyton is and if he got any of these gifts," Young said.
With no last name or return address, that's going to be hard to figure out. It could've blown in from nearly 100 miles away.
"It could be from as far as Indiana or Tennessee with how the wind's been blowing," Young said.
Young is hoping her Facebook post and this story will cross state lines and connect her to the little boy with the big list of presents.
"If he didn't get any of them, we would like to fulfill his Santa wishes," Young said.
So Peyton, if you're out there, get in touch. Who says Christmas miracles only happen in December?
