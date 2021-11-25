LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Having a child in the hospital is tough any time of year, but being away from loved ones on a holiday stings just a bit more.
That's why one Louisville family spent Thanksgiving giving back.
"We've created this family Friendsgiving event that we all look forward to," Jenny Stevens said.
Thanksgiving is about food, family, and gratitude -- but the Stevens family takes it one step further.
"To me this is one of the best ways to show how thankful we are for all the blessings in our lives," Jenny Stevens said.
They gather friends and spend each Thanksgiving in an industrial kitchen cooking a traditional holiday meal for families with sick children staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Louisville. For Tim Stevens, it's personal.
"I've been here," Tim said. "I've been in the shoes that the people in this house today are walking in."
His son TJ was born in 1995 with some significant health issues.
"We spent months in the hospital and we were far away from home," Tim said. "The Ronald McDonald House was the only place that we had that provided a place for us to sleep and rest and eat."
Tim said the Thanksgiving meal is one small way to give back and honor his son.
"If I were gonna sum up what this day means to me, it's the opportunity to give my son life," Tim said. "He passed away when he was two-and-a half, and I don't ever want to let his memory fade and so this is my opportunity to ensure that he lives on."
The family expected to serve about 60 people on Thanksgiving. Many families take their meals to go and return to the hospital to see their children.
"These families might be experiencing one of the worst days of their life and if there's anything we can do just to show some compassion and give them just a little bit of comfort that is what we want to be able to do," Jenny said.
This is the fourth year the family has spent the holiday serving others and raising awareness about an organization doing so much good for families just like theirs.
"I always said that if I get the opportunity to pay that back and to pay that forward -- that's what I'm going to do. So that's been my driver behind why I'm here and why I do what I do," Tim said.
To learn more about Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana or get involved, click here.
