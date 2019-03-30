LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Five month old Brooks Howell has been at Norton Children's Hospital since he was just a few weeks, hooked up to a permanent ventilator, after he stopped breathing twice.
"We were in the car on the way to see family for Thanksgiving, and he started crying," said mom Jessica. "It was a really weird cry and I went to pull him out of the car seat and I could tell he wasn't really breathing."
For months, the Howells weren't sure what was causing the respiratory issues. Then on February 20th Brooks was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy with Respiratory Distress, or SMARD, an incredibly rare genetic disorder.
"The patient population is a little under 100 people all throughout the world," said Brooks' dad Cameron.
SMARD causes muscle weakness or paralysis and respiratory failure in children. Many die within their first year of life.
"Think of it as something like ALS where your brain is totally fine, your thinking and learning is totally fine, but it affects your muscles," said Dr. Arpita Lakhotia, assistant professor with the UofL School of Medicine and child neurologist with UofL Physicians.
Because SMARD affects so few people, it took months for a diagnosis through genetic testing.
"It's hard to diagnosis because most people are not familiar with the symptoms and the symptoms might be so subtle that you don't recognize them. So when it presents as SIDS, the kid might actually pass away as a baby," said Dr. Lakhotia.
At this point, there is no known cure or treatment.
"The path forward for him as far as it is now is just making him comfortable and treating his respiratory problems as they come up," said Jessica.
But, the answer could come from taking a pie in the face. The #smashSMARDchallenge is the latest viral phenomenon to spread on the internet.
Much like the ice bucket challenge which took the internet by storm in 2014 raising millions for ALS research, a small network of SMARD families, including the Howells, hope to find the same success.
"We don't know what to expect from it, but it could be very very life changing for a lot of these kids if it's successful," said Cameron.
The Howells did their own video.
"We had our daughter smash us in the face which she was a little nervous at first and then she liked it. And then you challenge other people to do the same and more importantly to donate and ask other people," said Jessica.
Jessica played soccer for U of L so the team got in on the challenge. Even the nurses at Norton Children's are taking a pie to the face. The Howells want anyone and everyone to get involved, post their videos online with the hashtag and spread the word about a disease that doesn't get much attention.
Thanks to @ulwomenssoccer and @ULFergusonDayes for nominating me for the @smashSMARD Challenge as we raise awareness and funds for the gene therapy treatment of SMARD, a rare genetic condition. @UofLPresNeeli, you’re up! #SMASHSMARD #LsUp pic.twitter.com/KC81IBHOMO— Vince Tyra (@vincetyra) March 25, 2019
"Even if it's just five dollars that would make a big difference for this group of kids," said Jessica.
SMARD families need to raise $3 million to fund gene therapy research that looks to be their best chance.
"Funding to get these kids some hope for something whether it's a treatment to just make things better or to stop progression for younger ones," said Jessica.
To learn more about Brooks' journey with SMARD click here or to join the #smashSMARDchallenge click here.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.