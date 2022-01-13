LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Louisville basketball fan drained what may be the shot of the year Wednesday night at the KFC Yum! Center.
Kevin Burch is the "Putt for Pappy" winner. During halftime of the Cardinals' game against N.C. State, he was picked to try his luck at the full-court putt.
⛳️ Congratulations to our ‘Putt for Pappy Winner’ Kevin Burch who drained a 96’ full court putt to win a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year! 🥃 https://t.co/I31w0sOlFn#LiquorBarnKY #PartyMart #ShopLocalKY #PuttForPappy pic.twitter.com/KHLbBFZUQ3— Liquor Barn (@liquorbarn) January 13, 2022
That's 96 feet, but he did it like it was no big deal. The crowd went wild along with Burch when he ripped off his jacket. Burch went home with a bottle of 23-Year Pappy Van Winkle.
