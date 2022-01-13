Kevin Burch KFC Yum! Center.jpg

Kevin Burch was the "Putt for Pappy" winner on Wednesday night at the UofL game. (Source: Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Louisville basketball fan drained what may be the shot of the year Wednesday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

Kevin Burch is the "Putt for Pappy" winner. During halftime of the Cardinals' game against N.C. State, he was picked to try his luck at the full-court putt.

That's 96 feet, but he did it like it was no big deal. The crowd went wild along with Burch when he ripped off his jacket. Burch went home with a bottle of 23-Year Pappy Van Winkle.

