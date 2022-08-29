LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man attacked his own 3-year-old son, injuring him so badly that he had to be hospitalized.
According to online records, 33-year-old Darrius Tabron was booked in Louisville Metro Corrections early Monday morning on one count of first-degree Criminal Abuse.
Police said officers were called May 26 to Norton Children's Hospital Emergency Room after hospital staff reported a child with injuries consistent with physical abuse.
Police say the 3-year-old boy had suffered two black eyes, a cut on his chin, injuries to has face, neck and torso, as well as brain swelling. Additionally, police said the boy was still healing from apparent rib fractures he had suffered 10-15 days earlier.
According to court documents, a witness told police that Tabron slapped and punched the boy the previous day before throwing him into the bathtub with such force that it knocked him out.
The witness also told police that Tabron had stomped on the boy while he was on the floor and that he had to be pulled off the boy to stop him from inflicting more injuries.
A warrant was issued for Tabron's arrest, and he was taken into custody overnight. At the time of the writing, Tabron remains in Louisville Metro Corrections.
