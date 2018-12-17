LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not-guilty plea was entered Monday morning on behalf of a Louisville father accused of knocking his son unconscious during a fight.
Police say 39-year-old Joshua Dossey and his son exchanged punches Friday at a home near Shelbyville Road and Hurstbourne Parkway.
A lawyer says it started when the son spit in his father's face. The boy's grandmother then heard the exchange and called police.
Dossey is charged with assault.
Police have not released the boy's age.
Child Protective Services say the boy has a ruptured spleen.
The child's mother, Ashley Delgado, was also arrested and charged with wanton endangerment for not calling police.
