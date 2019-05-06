LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing several charges, including murder, after police say he stabbed a man who later died after crashing into several cars in Shively on Friday morning.
Shively Police say 19-year-old Isaiah Nelson is charged with murder, wanton endangerment and assault in connection with the death of 21-year-old Justice Smith.
Smith and Nelson both had children with the same women.
"She would run from Isaiah to Justice and from Justice to Isaiah," Justice Smith's sister Diamond Smith said. "I want my brother here. He did not deserve what he got just because he wanted to help somebody."
Diamond Smith said her brother was helping his ex-girlfriend get out of an abusive relationship and he'd driven her to Nelson's home in the 1700 block of Marlow Road in Shively to pick up her clothes and other personal belonging Friday morning.
"While she was there, the male that lived on Marlow became angered, physically assaulted the woman and then turned his attention to the victim outside," Shively Police Department Lt. Col. Josh Myers said. "We suspect that the accident occurred probably due to incapacitation due to blood loss from being stabbed in the neck."
Smith died at the scene after the multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway and Algonquin Parkway around 11 a.m. on May 3.
Loved ones said Smith and Nelson had fights in the past even though Smith had moved on with another woman, but those altercations did not escalate to the point of police involvement
"(Justice) was like, 'I want to see my child. I want to see my child.' That's why he kept her around," Diamond Smith said. "My brother had a big golden heart."
WDRB News is not identifying the victim, as police said she is a victim of domestic abuse. She was left at the scene of the stabbing, and police said her injuries are not life-threatening. Myers said Smith likely driving away to get help at the time of the crash.
"He was able to get out of his vehicle, stagger for 10 to 15 feet and then collapsed," Myers said.
Police were unable to find Nelson when they returned to the residence where the stabbing allegedly occurred. He was found in Jeffersonville around 4 a.m. Saturday.
Court officials in Clark County said Nelson waived his right to an extradition hearing and will be returned to Louisville as soon as possible.
"My whole world crushed and my heart ripped in pieces, " Smith said. "I couldn't breathe. I could do nothing but scream and cry, because my baby brother is gone."
Family members plan to host a vigil at 7 p.m. Monday near the corner of Dixie Highway and Algonquin Parkway to remember Smith.
