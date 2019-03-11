LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Agents from the Louisville branch of the FBI are investigating after a woman's body was found at the Mammoth Cave National Park.
A spokesperson for Mammoth Cave National Park says the body was found in the Barren County area of the park on Monday.
Officials say the victim is a female and believed to be in her 20s. She was found by a person, who then reported the incident to the Barren County Glasgow Dispatch. The Park City Volunteer Fire Department then alerted park rangers about the body around 10 a.m.
FBI agents are working with the National Park Service on the investigation.
The woman's name and cause of death have not been released.
