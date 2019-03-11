LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Agents from the Louisville branch of the FBI are investigating a "suspicious death" at the Mammoth Cave National Park.
This is according to a post placed Monday afternoon on the official Twitter account for the Louisville FBI.
FBI Louisville is currently working with the National Park Service in investigating a suspicious death at Mammoth Cave National Park.— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) March 11, 2019
FBI agents are working with the National Park Service on the investigation.
There are few details known about the incident at this point.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
