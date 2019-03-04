LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers swarmed a Fern Creek home last week with guns drawn, ready to encounter extreme violence inside.
Officer Matt Sanders, a spokesman for the LMPD, said it started just before 9 a.m. Wednesday when officers received a call involving "a domestic violence incident."
"Somebody called in and said that there is a dead body in your house ... there's a person shot," Matt Mercurio said.
But Mercurio was never a suspect. No one was hurt. The call last week was a fake, and the response was for nothing.
"It's very frustrating, and the public should be frustrated as well," said Jeffrey Coburn, assistant special agent at the Louisville FBI office.
Mercurio, the SWAT team, officers and dispatchers were all the victims of something called "swatting," or a prank call to 911, usually by a teenager.
"The one that you just referred to is the first time I've heard of this happening in Louisville," Coburn said.
Other parts of the country are a different story. Social media often fueling the fire.
"Swatting is actually quite common," Coburn said. "It's something we're seeing happening all over the United States. We're seeing about 100 cases a year. Celebrities are often victimized."
Justin Bieber, Ashton Kutcher and Miley Cyrus are just a few.
It doesn't matter though if it's the Hollywood or Kentucky hills, the consequences are serious.
"You're putting the police officers in jeopardy, for their safety, as well as the victims," Coburn said.
People have died as a result of swatting. Not to mention federal and local laws are broken, and thousands of dollars are wasted in the response.
The FBI in Louisville wants to send this message: If you're responsible for swatting, prison will be in your future.
"There's a couple cases that come to mind where they were sentenced to between 24 and 36 months," Coburn said.
No charges have been filed in the Fern Creek swatting case.
