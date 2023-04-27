LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky teens can see what it takes to be an FBI agent this summer.
Back again this year, The FBI Teen Academy teaches high-school students about counter intelligence, evidence gathering and bomb collection and diffusing.
The FBI Teen Academy will be June 12-15, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Punctuality, professionalism and appropriate dress are required for all teens participating in the academy.
The program isn't just for teens with an interest in criminal justice. Any teens with interest in what the FBI does should apply.
To apply, click here. The deadline to apply is May 21, 2023. Applicants are required to submit an essay along with the application, which both must be submitted by email to louisville.outreach@fbi.gov.
Applicants will be notified by email of their application status by the end of business on May 26, 2023.
The academy will be at the FBI Louisville Field Office at 12401 Sycamore Station Place, Louisville, KY 40299.
