LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the process of making history as the first female, Black and Asian American to be sworn in as vice president, Kamala Harris also inspired young women around the country.
In Louisville, 10-year-old Micaela Owens said she watched the ceremony on TV.
"It made me really happy to see that there was actually a girl vice president," Owens said. "I was honestly really excited."
Anniah Johnson, 14, and her sister Lydia, 8, said they also watched at home with family.
"It gave me hope and it gave me ambition to see that somebody that is my skin color is at the highest point in this country, and I can accomplish these same things if I work hard and put my mind to it," Anniah said.
"It means that you can be anything you want, no matter if you're a girl or a boy," Lydia added.
Anniah said although the inauguration of Harris means a lot to her, she's excited to see what the future holds for her younger sister.
"I feel like whenever she grows up to be my age, she'll see more women — African American woman and other skin colors, in that position — because it's hope for all girls," Anniah said.
Also watching in Louisville were 12-year-old Moraye Spratt and her 16-year-old sister Zyian, sisters who both looked up to Michelle Obama when she was first lady and are inspired to see another woman of color in a position of power.
"I like how she was really excited when she got done with her speech and she was just looking at Joe and just, happy," Moraye said.
"It makes us feel proud as people of color to finally have not only a female vice president but somebody that looks like us and somebody that was us when we were 12 and 16," Zyian added. "It makes us feel like, 'OK, if we can be a vice president, we could probably one day be the president.'"
Harris is the first of her kind to be vice president in the 231-year history of the office.
"What she said, 'I am the first but I won't be the last,' there are glass ceilings being shattered because of this woman and all the women who helped her get there" said Terina Matthews-Davis, the 2020 student affairs legacy award winner at the University of Louisville.
Matthews-Davis said it's also important that Harris is making history as the first graduate of a historically black college and sister of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority to hold the office.
Anniah said having a woman of color means history books will start to accurately reflect the story of America.
"I don't want somebody who was just already privileged in America to have their side about it," she said. "I want young black women and children to have their views pointed out. That's not how it was in the older times."
For Zyian, it's also hope of a brighter and more equal future for all walks of life.
"Her being in office, that changes a lot in my mind with Black Lives Matter saying that she's standing with us," Zyian said. "The police brutality, all that that has gone on, I can feel it. Emotionally, it drains me, and I feel like this is a big step."
Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn into office Wednesday, alongside President Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States.
