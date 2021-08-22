LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There was a reunion Sunday for some of Louisville's youngest residents who all have one thing in common.
Fertility and Endocrine Associates brought together families to reconnect and share stories with one another during their baby reunion at the German American Club in the Poplar Level neighborhood.
The families at Sunday's event have struggled with infertility and have gone through vitro fertilizations.
The reunion gave physicians and staff an opportunity to meet their patients children — some for the first time. Those who get pregnant through vitro fertilization go to their OB-GYN after 10 weeks.
For many, it was an emotional day.
"Sometimes I say 'you know, most families it just takes a mommy and a daddy, but we needed a doctor, too,' and some families do,'" parent Jamie Mehring said. "So it means a lot to us that we get to all be together."
The reunion has happened for several years, but was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The fertility clinic is the oldest private infertility practice in the state.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.