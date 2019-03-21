LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – City workers are cracking down on illegal dumping by shelling out fines and towing vehicles -- and the Solid Waste Division of the Department of Public Works is urging everyone to help the cause by reporting illegal dumping using an online form.
Recently, one man was the first to have his car impounded in 2019 after he admitted to illegally dumping trash. Enforcement officers were able to track him down after someone snapped pictures of him in the act.
Robert Lush is the compliance and enforcement supervisor for the department. His team follows up on reports of illegal dumping, in order to find a suspect and hold him or her accountable. He said in this case, even though the man dumped the junk in a dumpster, he was still fined.
"It's still illegal dumping," Lush said. "Because he's not the one paying for the service for that dumpster. Just because it wasn't on the side of the road, doesn't make it right."
Lush said illegal dumping "is a huge issue" in Jefferson County. He said officers have fined dozens of people already this year. He said it's an important tool for them to have the authority to impound a dumper's car, because that sends a strong message and could prevent them from dumping more for at least 72 hours.
"It shows it's not worth it," Lush said. "It's a lot better to dispose of it in the proper way."
In order to avoid illegally dumping, the city clearly explains on its website what items can be dropped off and where to do it. If you are a resident of Jefferson County, you can drop off three large household items at a designated location for free each day. But if you have more items or some restricted items, you need to pay per truckload to get rid of it at city-designated locations.
Karen Maynard is the public education coordinator for the department. She believes there is a disconnect that leads to illegal dumping, simply by people either not knowing what to do with their stuff or not wanting to pay to get rid of their stuff.
"People definitely want things for free, but trash is not free," Maynard said.
Other people unknowingly get roped into illegal dumping by hiring haulers off Craigslist. Lush said people will advertise on Craigslist that they will haul your junk off for a price, but once they load up the stuff and you pay, they just dump it. Lush recommends everyone ask for proof that the stuff is being taken to a proper facility and proof that the person is a licensed waste hauler.
If you're not sure where or how to get rid of something, Maynard suggests you consider donating it first. There are also designated bulk pickup days in the city. But if you need to dispose of it and you can't throw it in your personal trash can or recycling bin, there's an app called Recycle Coach that will explain what to do with it. The city has specific data in the app that pertains to Louisville.
"All you do is search any item you're trying to get rid of and it will show you where you can take it or drop it off," said Maynard.
There are two different ways to report illegal dumping. If you notice junk or trash lying around where it shouldn't be, you can report this by calling Metro 311. If you witness someone in the act of illegally dumping, then you can fill out a form online and submit any evidence with it.
Such evidence would include, "if they happen to catch anybody on a surveillance camera, or if they see it and snap a quick photo, or even jot down a license number or vehicle description," said Maynard.
As a final piece of advice, Lush encourages everyone to take care of the alleyways around their homes. He said if the alleys are maintained, then people are less likely to dump there.
"The dumpers think if these residents don't care, then why should I?” said Lush.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.