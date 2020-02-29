LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dinner was held Saturday night to honor and thank those who risk their lives to save the public everyday.
Louisville Fire and Rescue held its annual awards and retirement banquet at Slugger Field. Thirty four retirees were honored, along with members of the public and firefighters who showed extraordinary acts of heroism over the past year.
There was also a moment of silence to remember Lesley Prather, a firefighter who was one of four Louisville residents killed in a Feb. 14 car crash just outside of St. Louis.
Louisville Fire and Rescue Maj. Bobby Cooper said it's important for firefighters to look out for one another.
"Peer support is crucial at this time," Cooper said. "And something that we are really encouraging on top of the professional support that we are offering to all our members, as well."
Louisville Fire and Rescue responded to more than 43,000 emergency incidents in 2019.
