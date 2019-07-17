LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Division of Fire's Arson Unit is investigating a fire that engulfed a vacant house in the Portland neighborhood Wednesday evening.
According to a Facebook post from Louisville Division of Fire, crews responded to reports of a structure fire at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North 20th Street and found a "heavy fire" coming from a vacant, two-story house.
Firefighters worked to protect adjacent properties and evacuate all neighbors, but one neighbor was transported to a hospital "for observation."
According to the Facebook post, no firefighters were injured.
