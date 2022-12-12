LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Fire Department unveiled a new boat on Monday to help with emergency situations.
The 42-foot long, 29,000-pound all-hazard response boat can be used to help fight fires and hazmat situations, for medical responses, mass casualty evacuations, rescues and towing for stranded boaters.
The boat also features thermal imaging cameras for night rescues. It can flow 4,000 gallons of water per minute on one motor or 7,000 gallons if it is docked or anchored. It also has a 100-gallon foam tank to help fight tougher fires.
"Now with having this additional asset in the fleet, it definitely puts us in the game for fulfilling more of the safety and environmental needs for the city," said Capt. Michael Shelton, Truck 1 company commander.
The department has one other boat in its fleet. Louisville Fire is the primary responder for all of the dive, swift water, and rope rescues in the city.
