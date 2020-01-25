LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - Following the death of a man in the Shawnee neighborhood, a councilwoman is making sure residents have what they need to be prepared in case of a fire in their homes.
Saturday Fifth District Councilwoman Donna Purvis joined several members of the Louisville Fire Department to canvass much of the Shawnee Neighborhood. The area is the same block where 90-year old Tilford Bell was killed when his house caught fire in December.
"To hear that he died of -- a result of possibly not having a working smoke detector really weighed heavy on my heart," said Purvis.
Firefighters from Truck 4 Engine 22 went door-to-door and asked homeowners if they needed a new detector.
"A lot of people aren't aware of our free smoke detectors that we will install for free," said Operations Chief Phil Marchegion. "Every captain in the Louisville Fire Department is responsible for a certain amount of hours monthly of inspections."
Marchegion said oftentimes people will remove batteries from a smoke detector to use for a remote or a kid's toy, forgetting to replace them -- something that could be a matter of life or death.
"The detectors we install have a 10 year battery, they are hard-wired into the detector, they don't need to be changed," Marchegion said.
The monthly inspections the department hold are not only residential, but also commercial and industrial. Saturday about three dozen detectors were distributed throughout the neighborhood.
The Operations Chief tells WDRB News 10 or 15 years ago people "typically" had 15 minutes to get out of a burning home. Now with new construction and more plastic-based materials that time is down to about three minutes.
Marchegion said many times those approached are hesitant to let firefighters in to change the detectors, even though it's at no cost to the homeowner.
"We are not here to cite you, we are not here to do an official inspection. We just want to make sure you have a working smoke detector, that's it," said Marchegion.
If you would like a free detector and have it installed, call Metro 3-1-1.
