LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Water got some help from Louisville Fire Department Friday. 

With flooding from the Ohio River covering the intersection at Zorn Avenue and River Road, Louisville Water crews needed a boat to get their workers to the pumping station. 

Two employees will be working a 24-hour shift to make sure the pumps work correctly.

