LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Water got some help from Louisville Fire Department Friday.
With flooding from the Ohio River covering the intersection at Zorn Avenue and River Road, Louisville Water crews needed a boat to get their workers to the pumping station.
The road in front of our pumping station is flooded from last week’s heavy rainfall but that doesn’t stop our employees from going to work👷 For the next 24 hours, they’ll make sure the pumps that help us deliver Louisville pure tap® are working correctly 💪💧 #valuewater pic.twitter.com/kI8NlxDTsK— Louisville Water (@louisvillewater) March 5, 2021
Two employees will be working a 24-hour shift to make sure the pumps work correctly.
