LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plenty of people have Ring or other security cameras installed at their home. Now, fire and police departments in Kentucky and Indiana are using that to their advantage.
Ring's Neighbors app is something anybody can use, whether they have a Ring camera or not. It's a way for people to look out for each other and a way for police and fire departments to connect directly with the public.
Anytime an agency joins the app or requests assistance, a notification is sent to users in their jurisdiction. Louisville Metro Fire's Arson Bureau joined the Neighbors app two weeks ago, and Arson Chief Maj. Kevin Fletcher said they have already used it to ask for help with an investigation.
"We can't access their video without their permission," Fletcher said. "It just sends them a specific item that we're looking for, tells them what we're investigating and it gives them the option to pass that information on to us."
The app keeps a person's identity private, so Fletcher hopes people will feel more comfortable sharing versus the bureau's knocking on door approach.
"It says neighbor and a number. It does not tell us who or where," he said. "It gives them an opportunity to contact us without necessarily being under the scrutiny of their neighbors cooperating with police. So it gives them more of a ability to connect with us while maintaining some privacy."
Multiple police and fire agencies in Kentuckiana have joined Neighbors, and Fletcher said it's a tremendous help.
"When I started, you're very lucky if you had any video evidence," he said. "Now, it's becoming more and more common. Not only are businesses getting just incredibly detailed cameras that have excellent video qualities, but it's also going to the homeowners now."
With more cameras in the community daily, Fletcher feels the app will play a big role in the future of law enforcement and public safety.
"I think it's just a matter that we can reach out to more people," he said. "We can get it more convenient for them, give them a little bit more privacy and just help build that bridge between law enforcement and the public."
The Neighbors app is being used to network surveillance videos, solve crimes, alert the public about missing persons, distribute emergency notifications and give real-time updates to communities.
Here are the local agencies signed up for the Neighbors app.
Fire:
- Louisville Fire & Rescue
- Louisville Metro Arson
- North Vernon Fire Department (Indiana)
- Seymour Fire Department (Indiana)
Police:
- Brown County Sheriff (Indiana)
- Hardin County Sheriff
- Jeffersontown Police
- Jeffersonville Police (Indiana)
- Middletown Police
- Sellersburg Police (Indiana)
- Vine Grove Police
To find connected agencies across the U.S. click here to see an interactive map.
