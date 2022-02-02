LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As temperatures drop in Louisville with the upcoming winter storm, keeping your home and family warm could be a challenge.
Firefighters said it can also be dangerous, even deadly, especially if there's a power outage.
While there are a number of ways to heat your house, firefighters said doing it correctly can save homes and lives.
"We've made several runs in inclement weather where people placed generators in garages and went to bed or they've used these alternate ways to heat their home," said Tracey Key, assistant chief of the Zoneton Fire Protection District. "And they almost always end in a catastrophe."
Key is also a fire marshal and said over the next few days, it may be tempting to use kerosene and space heaters, generators or even a stove to heat your home. But he said people should beware of the potential hazards of alternative heating sources.
He said those potential dangers can come from more than just smoke and flames.
"With the gas-powered generator ... you have the carbon monoxide issue and it's an odorless, colorless gas," Key said. "And by the time you notice that something that's going on in your house, you got a headache, you got a stomach ache. And if you go to bed feeling that way, there's an opportunity that you may not wake up. So what we recommend is to try to keep a 3-foot buffer around any kind of space heater, a kerosene heater. We'd like for you to go a little bit bigger, but we understand houses are kind of small. So you may not have more than 3 feet. But you always need to try to remember to turn those things off before you go to bed."
Firefighters said if there’s a power outage, flashlights, blankets, snacks and plenty of water will be helpful.
Related Stories:
- Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency as Kentucky awaits 'dangerous' winter storm
- Power out? Here are 6 things you should do immediately
- Icy conditions expected in Kentuckiana and traffic cams could be key to warning drivers
- JCPS using nontraditional instruction day Thursday with winter weather expected
- Power out? Here are 6 things you should do immediately
- SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for day cares and businesses for Feb. 3, 2022
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.