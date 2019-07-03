LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lighting off fireworks is a Fourth of July tradition, but Jefferson County fire officials want to offer a warning about sparklers.
The fireworks are a popular choice among children but can actually do a lot of harm.
Of the nearly 13,000 fireworks-related injuries that landed people in the emergency room in 2018, fire officials said a quarter of those injuries were from sparklers.
"We tend to think of them as baby fireworks, not that bad, but those will burn at a heat of 2,000 degrees," said Abby Bailey, a paramedic with the St. Matthews Fire Department. "Most kids are running around barefoot or in sandals, and it will really hurt our little ones."
Officials said glow sticks are a better alternative. They also recommended using cool water, never ice, to treat burns.
Before setting off fireworks Thursday or throughout the holiday weekend, keep in mind that it is illegal to shoot off airborne and/or exploding fireworks in your yard or neighborhood.
"Excessive smoke from firework displays can impact people who are suffering from breathing ailments like asthma, emphysema and COPD," said Keith Talley Sr., director of the Air Pollution Control District. "So please consider your neighbors before you light that fuse."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.