LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville firefighters will soon have a new tool to help them save lives.
Construction on a new training simulator, called the burn building, is set to begin in June. The training area will have five burn rooms, a wireless smoke machine and several stairwells.
It also has multiple roof designs and pitches so firefighters can train for a wide variety of situations. Louisville Fire hopes to start training in the building by December.
