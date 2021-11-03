LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A firefighter fell off the roof of a house while fighting a fire near Churchill Downs.
The fire started around 4:15 Wednesday morning at a home on Taylor Boulevard just off the Watterson Expressway.
The Louisville Fire Department sent us a photo of the heavy flames they saw when they arrived at the house.
One firefighter fell off the roof of the two story home as the flames spread too quickly.
That firefighter was taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be checked out. We're told he's expected to be ok.
No one else was hurt.
The home was determined to be vacant.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
