LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville firefighter is sharing his experience after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Firefighter Michael Branch tested positive for the virus last month. He was quarantined away from his family.
"My little girl is less than a year old, so it was pretty tough to not be able to interact with her physically," Branch said. "Even if it was just a little over a week, at this age, they're always doing something new, and it was a little rough not to be able to see her and hold her."
He is thankful his symptoms were not serious enough to be hospitalized. His wife is a doctor. Branch said they knew it was only a matter of time before one of them got the virus.
Branch is one of two Louisville firefighters to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Three LMPD officers have tested positive, while three other officers have results pending.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.