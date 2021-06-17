LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters are asking for the public's help to find an arsonist who set a vehicle on fire.
Investigators want to find the owner of the truck shown in the image accompanying this story. They say that person may have information on a fire intentionally set to a vehicle.
The fire occurred on May 23 on North 19th Street, near Bank Street, in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
This truck is described as a black 2004-2014 Ford F-150 with red rims and damage on the rear passenger side.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department's police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD, or the Louisville Metro Arson Bureau at 1-800-24-ARSON.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.