LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman's body was found in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning, Louisville Metro Police said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit responded to the 800 block of North 27th Street, near LG&E's Ohio Falls Power Plant, around 8:30 a.m. on a report that a woman's body had been found by the Louisville Fire Department, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a news release.
A death investigation is now underway by the homicide unit, pending an autopsy.
No other information was immediately available.
