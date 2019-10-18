LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville firefighters will go head-to-head against some of the best firefighters in the world next week in a competition of extreme strength and determination.
The obstacle course for firefighters will be held in Montgomery, Alabaman, and it demands a specific set of talents
"This is the firefighter combat challenge. This is the world championship," Louisville Battalion Chief Bobby Cooper said. "It simulates the rigors of firefighting."
It all takes a lot strength and endurance. Louisville firefighters got in some practice Friday, because in just days, they'll be competing for real with some of the best in the world.
"When you go to these competitions, you see these dudes that are 6'4'', 250 pounds, former SEC football players that they'll be competing against," Cooper said. "We're positive they'll have a good showing, and they do do it for the fun of it."
And they're competing for bragging rights too.
"These are a group of incredibly fit firefighters," Cooper said. "We are proud they are going to be representing the Louisville Fire Department."
