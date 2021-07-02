LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the Fourth of July holiday weekend begins, Louisville firefighters are reminding the public to exercise proper caution around fireworks.
The Louisville Fire Department says, across the country, fireworks cause nearly 20,000 building fires and around 13,000 injuries.
Officials say, many times, those injuries happen to kids.
"Handing a kid a sparkler, people think that it's harmless," said Louisville Fire Department Battalion Chief Major Bobby Cooper. "But what they don't realize is that's burning over 1,200 degrees. And just a wrong turn or a poke in the wrong direction, you'll have a scar for life. You could even lose an eye."
Fire officials say to be sure and check your local laws and ordinances on what fireworks are allowed in your area before setting anything off.
They also say to have a fire extinguisher on hand if you plan to light fireworks.
