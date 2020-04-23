LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville firefighters are warning the pubic about dangerous problems that could crop up with people spending more time inside their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials with Louisville Fire and Rescue say they have seen a 55 percent increase in kitchen fires compared to this same time a year ago. And firefighters say carbon monoxide poisoning is just as dangerous, as the Clark family found out last weekend when their security system went off as they were going to bed.
An ADT emergency dispatcher called 911 and firefighters arrived shortly after.
"We did smell gas but you know, you just think well that's just kind of strange so I got up, walked around the house a little bit," said Holly Hillerich-Clark. "Couldn't really figure out what it was and just thought well, it's probably nothing. And then about maybe four minutes later, our alarm went off."
First responders turned off the gas and aired out the home. ADT and the Clark family donated $2,500 each to Louisville Fire & Rescue. That money will go toward more carbon monoxide and fire detectors for homeowners.
If you live in Louisville and need a carbon monoxide detector, call 311.
