LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With rainy weather hitting the Louisville area the weekend before the Fourth of July, firework sales have started slower than usual for local vendors.
The national holiday celebrates the Second Continental Congress' unanimous adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, a document announcing the colonies' separation from Great Britain. Fireworks have been paired with the annual celebration.
Gloria Goody has been managing a pop-up firework stand on Dixie Highway for years. The money she makes she uses with her daughter.
"Her birthday is on the ninth and I do this every year to raise money for her to go on vacation or do something special for her birthday," Goody said.
In previous years, sales have sizzled, but this year so far early sales have fizzled because of rain and bad weather.
"I would have this tent filled up like three or four times within a week," Goody said. "This year it has been slow. The weather is not helping much."
Powder Keg Fireworks in Jeffersonville is trying to get people in the door for last minute purchases, which is the typical habit of shoppers there.
"July 1st through July 4th we have eight lanes here, eight registers going and they all stay pretty busy," said Joe Bulleit, manager of Powder Keg Fireworks.
Bulleit said the wet weather hasn't been ideal, but it's better than a drought, which can cause burn bans and hurt business.
"You would rather have a good rain first rather than have dry conditions so we expect it is going to do well," Bulleit said.
Powder Keg will have all lanes open and all hands on deck through Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, Goody is optimistic her sales will skyrocket even if it takes longer this year.
"Hopefully it will get better, that is all I am hoping for," said Goody.
Nationally, consumer sales of fireworks have grown rapidly over the past two decades.
Statistics from the American Pyrotechnics Association show that in 2000, American consumers spent $407 million on fireworks. By 2022, that figure rose to $2.3 billion. The biggest jump came during the COVID-19 pandemic, when public fireworks displays were shut down. Consumer sales jumped from $1 billion in 2019 to $1.9 billion in 2020.
Sales are expected to rise another $100 million this year, the association said.
Powder Keg will be open until midnight on Monday for shoppers, along with being open Tuesday. The average purchase was around $300 for the store in Jeffersonville.
