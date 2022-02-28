LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Severe Weather Week starts Tuesday, so Louisville officials are reminding people to be prepared.
City leaders said it's important to understand the difference between watches and warnings: A tornado watch means conditions are right for a twister, while a tornado warning means one has been spotted or indicated on radar.
It's best to seek safety in a basement or storm shelter.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was joined Monday at Metro Hall by Mike Kochasic, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Jody Meiman, director of Louisville Metro Emergency Services and first responders to honor efforts from tornadoes last December.
"I guarantee you that you inspired other people that are not wearing the uniforms that you have on right now to follow in your footsteps," Fischer said. "So they can help whatever the next disasters are that come down the road."
Kochasic said NWS staff members spent long hours surveying tornado damage in western Kentucky to make sure Kentuckians needs were met.
"Leading up to this event, forecasters and support staff were very busy providing high-impact support services and many updates," Kochasic said. "Many of the stories we heard were absolutely heartbreaking. There were also amazing stories of preparedness and response against these storms. Stories of neighbors helping neighbors."
NWS recommends people prepare emergency kits that could last several days, including water, food, supplies and pet food.
A statewide tornado drill is being held at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday.
"We are rapidly approaching severe weather season," Kochasic said. "Now is the time to review with family and friends what you will do when it hits your community."
First responders from Louisville who assisted areas hit by the tornadoes were honored during the ceremony Monday.
"When we arrived at the scene, it was totally obviously that local responders who were there before us were true life-savers," Meiman said.
Meiman said the agency continues to monitor severe weather with NWS.
