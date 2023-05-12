Louisville Bats honor first responders 2.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A night of unity at Slugger Field.

Louisville first responders got to throw out the first pitch at Friday's Bats game.

The team and fans also honored the lives lost in the mass shooting. LMPD, Louisville Fire, EMS, ATF and the FBI all were represented at Slugger Field for the fun experience every baseball fan dreams of.

"It's exciting to throw out the first pitch at the Bats game," Louisville Metro Deputy Police Chief Paul Humphrey said. "It's an honor that they are recognizing first responders and it's a privilege to represent the men and women of Louisville Metro Police."

Barely one month ago, Slugger Field was the command center for the response to the Old National Bank shooting, which was right across the street at Main and Preston.

The baseball game Friday had a much different feeling for first responders.

"It's a surreal feeling to be back in the location but it's an honor to be out here, to honor both the victims as well as the men and women of law enforcement and first responders," Humphrey said.

Back in the concourse area, fans could buy "502 Connect" T-shirts for $25 with every dollar going toward the Old National Bank Survivors Fund. To donate, click here.

The five bank employees killed in the shooting were Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags