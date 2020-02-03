LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five Louisville residents have now died this season from the flu. The health department reports 5,804 flu cases in Jefferson County alone.
"West and South Louisville have been hit the hardest with the flu," said Dr. April Mattingly, a pediatrician with Norton Children's Medical Associates. "It's all around the area, for sure."
A map from Norton Healthcare tracks regional flu cases and shows which parts of Louisville have the most flu cases. Norton's highest numbers are around the fairgrounds. Other hot spots include the Parkland neighborhood in West Louisville, Shively, Outer Loop, and West Buechel.
"Potentially, those areas aren't getting vaccinated as much," said Mattingly. "Demographically, it's harder for some people to have access to (healthcare and flu shots)."
Doctors report seeing more cases of the flu this year, and that the virus has hit "higher and faster."
Symptoms can include fevers, body aches, sore throat, and cough, but some children without fevers are still testing positive for influenza.
Flu deaths are not only hitting people with pre-existing conditions, Mattingly said. While this year's flu shot hasn't prevented all cases of the flu, she said it can lessen the severity, and those who are vaccinated are less likely to end up in the hospital.
"Children that die of the flu typically are the ones that weren't vaccinated," she said.
Since Oct. 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate between 10,000 and 25,000 people have died from the flu in the U.S. The agencies said the range is so big because not all flu cases are reported.
"Not to say that the coronavirus isn't something serious right now, certainly any type of new virus is scary and dangerous," said Mattingly. "But we're seeing so many more deaths from flu this year already, that people need to take it seriously, too."
The latest numbers from the CDC show Kentucky had 33 flu deaths this season. Indiana reported 45 people have died of the virus. Flu season typically peaks during February but can last through the spring.
