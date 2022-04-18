LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer encouraged everyone to give a day of service in the month of April.
On Monday, Mayor Greg Fischer visited St. Matthews Area Ministries, which relies on volunteers and donations.
The organization operates a food pantry and child care programs and offers emergency financial assistance. The organization dropped from 150 volunteers to just 20 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is still trying to build back support.
"I don't believe we would have survived 50 years without donations, our village of volunteers, our partnerships with churches, other nonprofit organizations and the community and the city of Louisville as a whole," said Julie Abbott, CEO of St. Matthews Area Ministries. "It has just been tremendous."
The ministries is always looking for volunteers for the food pantry to stock shelves, sort donations, pack food and do home-bound deliveries. For more information on how you can get involved, click here.
St. Matthews Area Ministries is located in Beechwood Baptist Church off Shelbyville Road. If you'd like to make a donation to St. MAM, click here for an online list of items it most needs.
