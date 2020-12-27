Satterfield tp mack 12-27-20.JPG
Kerry McGee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield got revenge on Cards basketball coach Chris Mack on Saturday night. 

In December 2019, Mack covered a tree outside of Satterfield's house with toilet paper. Just over a year later, Satterfield returned the favor and posted it to Twitter.

Satterfield posted a video of the prank saying, "Told you I'd remember @CoachChrisMack!" 

The prank came after the Cards basketball team defeated the University of Kentucky, 62-59.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags