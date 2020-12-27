LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield got revenge on Cards basketball coach Chris Mack on Saturday night.
In December 2019, Mack covered a tree outside of Satterfield's house with toilet paper. Just over a year later, Satterfield returned the favor and posted it to Twitter.
Told you I'd remember @CoachChrisMack! pic.twitter.com/TLUJ2q1cYT— Coach Satterfield (@CoachSattUofL) December 27, 2020
Satterfield posted a video of the prank saying, "Told you I'd remember @CoachChrisMack!"
Get these 🤡’s the hell out of my yard. Hey Prospect police, what are y’all doing tonight?? Oh and, keep them L’a waaayy up! https://t.co/U3cIUk5a31— Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) December 27, 2020
The prank came after the Cards basketball team defeated the University of Kentucky, 62-59.
