LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Free Public Library is partnering with Mental Health Lou to offer free workshops for adults starting in March.
The Mind-Body Wellness is a four-part series that focuses on how our thoughts, feelings and beliefs can positively or negatively impact our bodies.
Mental Health Lou is a public nonprofit organization that shares mental health tools to create a happier society.
"Mental health care starts in our homes and communities which is why we’re excited to partner with LFPL on this pilot program, to bring mental health out of the office and into more public spaces" Amanda Villaveces, the director of Mental Health Lou, said in a news release Wednesday.
@LouMentalHealth is hosting a 4-part mind-body wellness series for adults at 6 library locations, starting at the Southwest & Northeast Libraries in March. More at https://t.co/ikBWj9jG3Y pic.twitter.com/Om3gd5IDI6— LFPL (@LFPL) March 1, 2023
Each workshop addresses four different topics: discovering the mind-body connection, movement and mental health, practical mindfulness for stress management and taking care of your wellbeing.
"As a trauma professional, I know that healing requires working with the body, too, not just the brain," Kayla Renteria, a licensed professional clinical counselor, said in a news release. "I hope to share my knowledge about yoga and mental health to help others learn how to feel at home in their bodies."
These workshops will be offered between March and May 2023 and require the participants to be at least 18 years old.
The Mind-Body Wellness will be offered at six library locations: Southwest, Northeast, Newburg, Main, Western and Bon Air.
For more information on dates and times of the workshop, click here.
