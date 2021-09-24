LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Free Pubic Library will be upgrading the software of the library catalog starting Saturday evening.
They're expecting the catalog to be offline for approximately 24 hours, but it could take up to 48 hours.
Online access to account functions will be unavailable during this process. All LFPL locations will be open regular hours, and staff will be able to answer questions and assist with locating materials.
The upgraded catalog will offer new features including being mobile-friendly on tablets and phones and available in more languages.
The ability to check out Overdrive items directly from the catalog without having to go through the Overdrive site will be coming soon.
