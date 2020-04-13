LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDBR) -- Gas prices have been falling in Louisville like in the rest of the country, providing relief for some strapped consumers, but the low oil price is continuing to pose a danger to America’s oil companies.
AAA said that demand levels have fallen to levels last seen in spring of 1968, the year in which Richard Nixon was elected U.S. president.
Kentuckians on average are paying $1.51 for a gallon of regular, down 57 cents from a month ago. That’s a drop of 27%. Compared to a year ago, the price is down a whopping $1.19, or 44%, according to AAA. In Louisville, the current average for a gallon of regular is $1.66, down 49 cents from a month ago and $1.09 from a year ago. The national average is $1.86.
“Every U.S. region is seeing builds in gasoline inventories and crude storage, which is just driving pump prices even cheaper,” said AAA spokeswoman Jeanette Casselano.
AAA said in a news release that the average national gas price has steadily declined for seven weeks and that prices would not be immediately affected by actions taken by oil producing countries over the weekend. OPEC, Russia and other oil-producing nations agreed to a production cut of nearly 10 million barrels -- or a tenth of global supply.
“While the production cut is historic, it’s likely to not have an immediate impact on pump prices given the ongoing impact the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on crude oil prices and gasoline demand,” Casselano said.
While some consumers are benefiting from the lower gasoline prices, experts worry about the low oil price’s impact on the U.S. energy sector.
The price of crude is down by over 50% since the start of the year and while that helps consumers and energy-hungry businesses, it is below the cost of production for many countries and companies. That has strained the budgets of oil-producing nations, many of which are developing economies, and it has pushed private companies in the U.S. toward bankruptcy.
