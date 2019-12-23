LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you’re planning to head out of town for the holidays, you’re going to be paying more than you did in 2018 to fill your tank.
According to AAA, the current average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline in Louisville is $2.42, or about 32 cents higher than 2018. That means filling a 15-gallon tank today is going to cost you about $4.79 more than it did in the past year.
Prices outside of Louisville are reported as mostly lower. One gallon of gas costs about $2.38 in Bowling Green, about $2.38 in Elizabethtown and for about $2.46 in Lexington. AAA also said, however, that prices in Clarksville, Indiana, are about one cent more than in Louisville.
The national average, at $2.55, is about 22 cents more than the previous year.
Oil prices shot up in April after the White House pledged to deepen its crackdown on Iran, according to CNN. Prices also have risen because of U.S. sanctions against oil from Venezuela. Those developments have been offset somewhat by higher domestic oil production.
