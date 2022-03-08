LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is getting $27 million for emergency rental assistance.
Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement on Tuesday. He said the money will come from the state's federal funds.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said from the start of the pandemic through the end of January, the city helped 42,000 residents with its rental assistance program.
Fischer said the city gave away more than $96 million in emergency rental assistance. With the additional funding announced Tuesday, the city plans to continue processing more applications to help people stay in their homes.
To apply for assistance in Louisville, click here.
