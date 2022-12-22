LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly $40 million will be used to help people facing eviction in Louisville stay in their homes.
Mayor Greg Fischer and Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg were at Kentucky's Capitol on Thursday to pick up the check from Gov. Andy Beshear.
Those who qualify can get up to 15 months of rental assistance. That would include 12 months of back rent and up to three months of future rent.
"Some of this new allocation from the state will fund our ongoing eviction prevention and housing stability efforts. We'll have more details on that in the future," Fischer said. "The challenge is big, and I'm sure Mayor-elect Greenberg will also keep working on this area. It's very clear to him in his campaign about the need for more affordable housing."
Officials said additional details about how renters can access the money are coming soon.
