LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several groups will benefit from a large donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) from Louisville Metro's sister city in China.
Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey dropped off part of the 20,000-item donation to the Park DuValle Senior Center on Tuesday. It came from Jiujiang, China.
The donation includes masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. The items were distributed to senior citizens, churches, TARC drivers and first responders.
"I really like the fact that I can't thank her enough for donating the hand sanitizers and the face masks, because I see a lot of people walking the hallways who don't have it," said Mozelle Robey, a resident of the Park DuValle Senior Center. "Now, I'm going to say, 'Ladies, put your masks on and wash you hands ,and when you are out, use your hand sanitizer!'"
Last month, the Association of Chinese Americans donated 64,000 gloves and 3,500 masks to help first responders in Louisville.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.