LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- A grand jury last week declined to indict a Jefferson County Public Schools basketball coach accused of assaulting and strangling a student.
Richard Gatewood was arrested at Moore High School Feb. 7 after allegedly getting into a verbal argument with a middle school student in the gym, slamming the boy down and placing him in a chokehold, "effectively strangling him," according to an arrest report.
Police were notified by a school staffer. The incident was caught on school video and Gatewood admitted to "striking and slamming" the juvenile, according to the report.
But on April 18, a Jefferson County grand jury issued a "no true bill" on assault and strangulation charges, dismissing the case.
Defense attorney Edward Airhart, who represents Gatewood, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Gatewood, 38, had pleaded not guilty and was out on bond.
Gatewood coaches the varsity Moore basketball team and is a school administrator.
JCPS Spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan previously said Gatewood was still employed while the incident was investigated. A junior varsity coach took over head coaching duties.
Callahan said Monday she would look into Gatewood's current status and provide a comment when the information was available.
Gatewood was hired in March 2022. He previously coached at Moore a decade ago. After the 2012-13 season, Moore went 23-8 and Gatewood was named Sixth Region Coach of the Year, according to a Courier Journal article.
Gatewood took over a Moore program that went 6-22 last season and hasn’t reached the Sixth Region Tournament since 2019.
"People forget that Moore was really good," Gatewood told the newspaper. "It’s one of those things where we have to re-establish the culture. We have to establish a culture of working hard, wanting to get better, wanting to live in the gym."
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.