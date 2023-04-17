LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville just endured one of its most violent weeks in history. The horrific mass shooting at Old National Bank — in which five people were killed — was followed by nine more fatal shootings in the six days after.
Families across Louisville are grieving their loved ones lost too soon. But the violence impacts people in every zip code of the city.
"This community is hurting bad," said Richard Lynch, a drug and alcohol counselor and grief mentor with First Hour Grief Response in Louisville. "We all live in this community. We work together. We go to schools together."
Lynch said even if you didn't know the victims of the recent violence, it's having an impact on just about everyone.
"I think that that's what this is," he said. "As a community, we're starting to feel is this connected sadness that this continues to happen."
First Hour Grief Response recently opened its doors in east Louisville and the south end to people having trouble coping with the violence and loss of life.
"Starting with last Monday's shooting, we've received calls from people needing our services that were affected by the shootings," Lynch said. "We're here for anyone that's grieving, specifically the individuals that continue to be affected by these shootings."
And the phone calls are coming from all over," he said.
"This is close to home, regardless what zip code you're in," Lynch said. "It doesn't matter if I didn't know your loved one. This is personal."
If you are struggling and need to talk to someone, contact First Hour Grief Response.
