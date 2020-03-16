LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Louisville grocery store chain Rainbow Blossom will reserve the first shopping hour of each day for the elderly and people whose immune systems are compromised to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Starting Wednesday, all five locations will allow only the elderly and the immunocompromised to shop during the first hour after opening.
“The elderly and those who are at greatest risk from catching COVID-19 Coronavirus will be able to shop knowing the carts and checkout lanes are newly sanitized, as well as having a little more space to shop,” Rainbow Blossom said in a news release. “This will be enforced by honor system as staff are unable to tell who is immunocompromised.
“For the safety of our most vulnerable members of our community, we ask that if you are not in this group of people, please respect the request and return later in the day for dining and shopping needs,” the store said.
Summer Auerbach, second-generation owner of the chain, said Rainbow Blossom implemented the changes based on a customer’s suggestion.
The reserved hours will remain in place through at least April 15.
Three of the locations will open to the elderly at 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and to the general public at 10 a.m., a fourth location, on Springhurst Boulevard, will open to the elderly at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday, with the fifth location, on Lexington Road, to open to the elderly at 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday and to the general public at 9 a.m.
For additional opening hours and possible changes, check the Rainbow Blossom website.
